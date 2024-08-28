First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 80.1% from the July 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FYX traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.32. 20,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.84. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $74.46 and a 52 week high of $101.99.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FYX. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

