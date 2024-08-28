First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD remained flat at $44.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,655. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.42. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $46.07.

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

