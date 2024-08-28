First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Up 312.9% in August

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,300 shares, a growth of 312.9% from the July 31st total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 643,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 144,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $117,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.97. The company had a trading volume of 546,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,955. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $46.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.42.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Read More

