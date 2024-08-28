First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) is Bensler LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bensler LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 816,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,489 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up 2.7% of Bensler LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bensler LLC owned 0.88% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $19,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 7,430.4% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA UCON traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.01. The company had a trading volume of 671,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,732. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.55.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.