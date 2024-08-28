First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 68.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,253 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $14,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $729,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 24,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth $224,000.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $106.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $108.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.53.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

