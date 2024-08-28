First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) PT Raised to $23.50

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Hovde Group from $21.00 to $23.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Hovde Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.10% from the company’s previous close.

MYFW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of First Western Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Western Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

First Western Financial stock opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.16 million, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.61. First Western Financial has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $21.15.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.20). First Western Financial had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $45.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Western Financial will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYFW. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in First Western Financial by 67.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in First Western Financial during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Western Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

