Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-4.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.73-3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.78 billion. Five Below also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.10-0.22 EPS.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $3.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,668,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,579. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $216.18.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Five Below from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Five Below from $187.00 to $124.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Five Below from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Five Below

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.