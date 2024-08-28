Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.350-4.710 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.8 billion. Five Below also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.35-4.71 EPS.

Five Below Trading Down 4.3 %

FIVE traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,898,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,844. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Five Below from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.37.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

