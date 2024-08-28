Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Down 7%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.42 and last traded at $24.44. 263,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 908,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.28.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average of $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $938.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $94.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. Fiverr International had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Fiverr International by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth $924,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Fiverr International by 9.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

