Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.92

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of -0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $299.34 million during the quarter.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.