Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano comprises 2.3% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 272,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,376,000 after acquiring an additional 93,858 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth $435,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.1% during the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 776,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,562,000 after purchasing an additional 140,309 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:FMX traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.80. 1,016,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,529. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.18. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $99.24 and a fifty-two week high of $143.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 3.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a $1.0206 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.