Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of +/-1% yr/yr to ~$8.09-8.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.13 billion. Foot Locker also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.500-1.700 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Foot Locker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.16.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 246,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $8,129,955.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,146,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,047,395.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 787,566 shares of company stock worth $26,090,866. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

