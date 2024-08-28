Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $32.81, but opened at $30.31. Foot Locker shares last traded at $28.57, with a volume of 5,558,777 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 539,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $17,911,559.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,393,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,275,126.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 246,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $8,129,955.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,146,292 shares in the company, valued at $367,047,395.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $49,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,402,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,137,413.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Foot Locker by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,412 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,635 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.