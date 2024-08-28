Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Bought by Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 52.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Fortune Brands Innovations comprises approximately 1.2% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,507,000 after acquiring an additional 24,139 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $31,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBIN traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.31. The company had a trading volume of 918,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,627. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.52. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBIN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

