Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

FCPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Four Corners Property Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Four Corners Property Trust stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.97. 677,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,109. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $28.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $66.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.70 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.97%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $177,568.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $177,568.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $149,831.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,475.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

