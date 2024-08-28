Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the July 31st total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF stock. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LVHD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.50. 32,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,998. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.76.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile
The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.
