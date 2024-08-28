Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on September 16th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Freehold Royalties Stock Down 0.6 %
FRU stock opened at C$13.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.94. The company has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.95. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$12.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.27.
Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$84.50 million during the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 46.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Freehold Royalties Company Profile
Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
