Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on September 16th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

FRU stock opened at C$13.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.94. The company has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.95. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$12.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.27.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$84.50 million during the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 46.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.25 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Acumen Capital set a C$18.00 target price on Freehold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.45.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

