FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 377,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,381 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 1,134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,755,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,428 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 2,693.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,050,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,091,000 after buying an additional 2,941,488 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,728,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after buying an additional 1,030,881 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after acquiring an additional 495,409 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth $2,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

FSCO remained flat at $6.11 during midday trading on Wednesday. 342,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,575. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.11. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at $173,632. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

