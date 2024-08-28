FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT) Stake Reduced by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,917 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.18% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOCT. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FOCT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.03. 13,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $560.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.92.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.