FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Price Down 3.4%

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.00. 2,085,467 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 10,887,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FUBO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.90 price target on shares of FuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of FuboTV in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of FuboTV in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of FuboTV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $514.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47.

FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $389.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.47 million. FuboTV had a negative return on equity of 72.13% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FuboTV Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FuboTV news, Director Neil Glat bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuboTV during the first quarter worth $27,000. Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in FuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of FuboTV in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FuboTV in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

