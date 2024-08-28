FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Up 294.8% in August

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, an increase of 294.8% from the July 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised FUJIFILM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

OTCMKTS FUJIY traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 37,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16. FUJIFILM has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.44.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

