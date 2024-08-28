Fundamental Global Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:FGFPP)

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Fundamental Global Price Performance
Fundamental Global stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74. Fundamental Global has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $19.19.
About Fundamental Global
