Fundamental Global Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:FGFPP)

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Fundamental Global Price Performance

Fundamental Global stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74. Fundamental Global has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $19.19.

About Fundamental Global

Fundamental Global Inc engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. Fundamental Global Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

