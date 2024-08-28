FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shoals Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.57 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.76.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.34 million, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 656.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 90,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $713,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 262.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,039,000 after buying an additional 2,442,227 shares during the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

