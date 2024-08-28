FY2024 EPS Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Decreased by Analyst

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now expects that the mining company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.94.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 2.0 %

CLF stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,644 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 67,697 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 140,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,325 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ben Oren acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ben Oren purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $108,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,142.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.