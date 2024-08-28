Gamehost Inc. (GH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Gamehost Stock Performance

TSE:GH opened at C$10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$222.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.48. Gamehost has a fifty-two week low of C$8.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.78.

Get Gamehost alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Gamehost from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Gamehost Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gamehost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamehost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.