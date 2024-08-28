Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Major Shareholder Sells $91,600.00 in Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLXGet Free Report) major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 40,000 shares of Genelux stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,099,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,590.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aladar Szalay also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 27th, Aladar Szalay sold 51,630 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $108,939.30.

Shares of GNLX stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,498. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $71.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of -1.57. Genelux Co. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Genelux by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Genelux by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Genelux by 0.3% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,085,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Genelux by 26.6% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genelux during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. 37.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GNLX shares. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Genelux in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Genelux from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Genelux in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

