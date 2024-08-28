Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Major Shareholder Sells $91,600.00 in Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 40,000 shares of Genelux stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,099,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,590.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aladar Szalay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, Aladar Szalay sold 51,630 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $108,939.30.

Genelux Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of GNLX stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,498. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $71.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of -1.57. Genelux Co. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

Institutional Trading of Genelux

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Genelux by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Genelux by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Genelux by 0.3% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,085,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Genelux by 26.6% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genelux during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. 37.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GNLX shares. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Genelux in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Genelux from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Genelux in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

