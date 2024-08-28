Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GNRC. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Generac from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.06. The company had a trading volume of 460,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.09. Generac has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $169.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 2.4% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Generac by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

