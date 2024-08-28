Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.94

Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.94 and last traded at C$3.90, with a volume of 24681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

Genesis Land Development Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$222.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$94.98 million during the quarter. Genesis Land Development had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 10.16%.

About Genesis Land Development

Genesis Land Development Corp., an integrated land developer and residential home builder, owns and develops residential lands and serviced lots in the Calgary Metropolitan Area, Canada. It operates through two segments: Land Development and Home Building. The Land Development segment acquires, plans, rezones, subdivides, services, and sells residential lots, and commercial and industrial lands to third-party developers and builders; and sells lots and completed homes.

