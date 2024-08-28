GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.63.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GTLB opened at $47.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.05. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 0.46.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $2,743,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $2,743,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $530,381.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,342,873.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,848,847 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 2,107.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter worth $58,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

