Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) were down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 469,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,007,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 76.89% and a negative net margin of 112.72%. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

