Golden Peak Minerals (CVE:GP) Shares Down 12.3%

Golden Peak Minerals Inc. (CVE:GP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 12.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 74,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 85,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
Golden Peak Minerals Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25.
About Golden Peak Minerals
Golden Peak Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire interests in the Hemlo properties, as well as in the Atikwa Lake and Maybrun properties located in Ontario. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Peak Minerals
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Peak Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Peak Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.