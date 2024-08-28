Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,773,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,109,000 after acquiring an additional 100,895 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,348,000 after buying an additional 26,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 430,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,058,000 after acquiring an additional 55,308 shares during the last quarter.

GSIE stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $35.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,329. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.04. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $35.92.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

