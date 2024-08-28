Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Short Interest Down 63.3% in August

Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the July 31st total of 140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.5 days.
Goldwind Science And Technology Stock Performance
Shares of XJNGF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.58. 260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822. Goldwind Science And Technology has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.
Goldwind Science And Technology Company Profile
