Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Golub Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 86.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,593. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.05% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $171.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 62,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,268,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,378,212.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub purchased 450,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $7,213,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,880 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 62,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,378,212.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 667,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,138 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GBDC shares. StockNews.com cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

