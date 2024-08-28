Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Shares of GRP.U stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.03. 14,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,954. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.66. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 1-year low of $45.35 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

