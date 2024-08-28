Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.28

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$30.78 and a 52-week high of C$38.97.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

In other Granite Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Al Mawani bought 1,000 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$67.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,256.00. In related news, Senior Officer Lorne Kumer acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$67.49 per share, with a total value of C$25,308.75. Also, Director Al Mawani acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$67.26 per share, with a total value of C$67,256.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,925 shares of company stock worth $128,859.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.