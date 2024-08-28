Gravity Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $277.51 Million (G)

Gravity (G) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Gravity has a total market capitalization of $277.51 million and approximately $20.04 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gravity has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gravity token can now be bought for about $0.0384 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000087 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Gravity Profile

Gravity’s launch date was July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,232,700,004 tokens. The official website for Gravity is galxe.com. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain.

Buying and Selling Gravity

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,232,700,004.57 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.03779367 USD and is down -7.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $20,033,749.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://galxe.com/.”

