Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Trading Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:GDLC traded down 0.43 on Tuesday, hitting 20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 40,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,350. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a 1 year low of 7.72 and a 1 year high of 27.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 21.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 21.77.

Get Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund alerts:

About Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

crossword cybersecurity is a technology commercialisation company focusing exclusively on the cyber security sector. we work with research intensive european university partners to identify promising cyber security intellectual property (“ip”​) from research that our industry partners tell us meet emerging real-world challenges.

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.