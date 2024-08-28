GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the July 31st total of 83,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GRI Bio Stock Down 0.6 %

GRI Bio stock traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 0.58. 121,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,878. GRI Bio has a 12 month low of 0.40 and a 12 month high of 188.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 1.28 and a 200 day moving average of 5.36.

Institutional Trading of GRI Bio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GRI Bio stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.23% of GRI Bio as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

GRI Bio Company Profile

GRI Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treating inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises GRI-0621, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GRI-0803 which is in phase I trial for the treatment of systematic lupus erythematosus; GRI-0124, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis; and GRI-0729 in pre-clinical development.

