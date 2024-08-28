GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Director Eula L. Adams Acquires 25,000 Shares

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) Director Eula L. Adams bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. 440,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,952. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $121.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $3.78.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 22.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $53.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRWG. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on GrowGeneration from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $2.55 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 47.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 22,269 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 16.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 44.0% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

