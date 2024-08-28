Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) EVP William Travis Brown Sells 750 Shares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) EVP William Travis Brown sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $24,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,961 shares in the company, valued at $65,262.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Travis Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

On Monday, August 26th, William Travis Brown sold 750 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $25,312.50.

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

GNTY opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average is $30.33. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.29 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:GNTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. Analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNTY. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNTY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.