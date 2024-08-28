Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Gap Down to $29.02

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.02, but opened at $27.38. Guardant Health shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 849,728 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on GH shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.31.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GH

Guardant Health Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.54.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.10). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.34% and a negative return on equity of 246.47%. The firm had revenue of $177.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 362.3% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter worth $71,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.