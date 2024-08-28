Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

Guess? has raised its dividend by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years. Guess? has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Guess? to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Shares of GES traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $20.20. 1,512,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,344. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.91. Guess? has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $732.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.96 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Guess? will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

