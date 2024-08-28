Guess? (NYSE:GES) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GESGet Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.33-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60. Guess? also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.42-2.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GES shares. StockNews.com downgraded Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guess? has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Guess? Stock Down 4.6 %

GES traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,477,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,986. Guess? has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54.

Guess? (NYSE:GESGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.64 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 7.97%. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Guess? will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Earnings History and Estimates for Guess? (NYSE:GES)

