Guess? (NYSE:GES) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.33-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60. Guess? also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.42-2.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GES shares. StockNews.com downgraded Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guess? has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Get Guess? alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Guess?

Guess? Stock Down 4.6 %

GES traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,477,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,986. Guess? has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.64 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 7.97%. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Guess? will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Guess? Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.