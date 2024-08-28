Guess? (NYSE:GES) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.42-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.04-3.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion. Guess? also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.33-0.45 EPS.

Guess? Price Performance

NYSE:GES traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.22. 1,466,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $24.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.91. Guess? has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.64 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GES. StockNews.com cut shares of Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

