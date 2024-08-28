Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a growth of 407.3% from the July 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 105.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the second quarter worth $208,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 14,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Price Performance

NYSE:GBAB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.85. 99,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,581. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Announces Dividend

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1257 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

(Get Free Report)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.