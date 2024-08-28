Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Short Interest Up 171.8% in August

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,765,800 shares, an increase of 171.8% from the July 31st total of 1,385,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 553.8 days.
Haier Smart Home Price Performance
Shares of HRSHF remained flat at $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Haier Smart Home has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33.
About Haier Smart Home
