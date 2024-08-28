Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Short Interest Up 171.8% in August

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,765,800 shares, an increase of 171.8% from the July 31st total of 1,385,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 553.8 days.

Haier Smart Home Price Performance

Shares of HRSHF remained flat at $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Haier Smart Home has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33.

About Haier Smart Home

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

