Hammer Fiber Optics (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Shares Up 500%

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 500% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 79,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 397% from the average daily volume of 15,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

Hammer Fiber Optics Trading Up 500.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19.

Hammer Fiber Optics Company Profile

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp invests in financial services technology and wireless telecommunications infrastructure in the United States. It offers HammerPay, a mobile payments platform to enable digital commerce between consumers and branded merchants for encrypted remittances and banking transactions.

