Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 220.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Hanesbrands Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of HBI stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,914,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,311,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.17 and a beta of 1.59. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $6.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $995.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Hanesbrands

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.