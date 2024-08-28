Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 799 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,628 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 35.9% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $4.00 on Tuesday, reaching $209.21. 62,542,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,157,422. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $278.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.98 and a 200 day moving average of $192.34. The company has a market capitalization of $667.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

